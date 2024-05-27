India's monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas likely to receive above normal rainfall: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:58 IST
