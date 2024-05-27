Below-normal monsoon rainfall predicted in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above normal in central and south peninsular India: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:01 IST
