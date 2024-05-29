If voted to power, INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, give legal guarantee on MSP: Rahul Gandhi at Ludhiana rally.
If voted to power, INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, give legal guarantee on MSP: Rahul Gandhi at Ludhiana rally.
INDIA bloc will scrap Agnipath scheme, throw it in dustbin on June 4: Rahul Gandhi at Ludhiana rally.