Odisha remained poor due to looting of state first by Congress, then by BJD: PM Modi at Balasore.
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha remained poor due to looting of state first by Congress, then by BJD: PM Modi at Balasore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking disqualification of PM for alleged hate speech in campaigns
Leaders Urged to Uphold Social Harmony in Poll Speeches: Election Commission
US STOCKS-Futures lackluster with inflation data, Fed Chair Powell speech on tap
US STOCKS-Futures tepid ahead of inflation data, Fed Chair Powell speech
Supreme Court declines plea to disqualify PM Modi from elections over alleged hate speeches