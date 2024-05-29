Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory records max temp of 46.8 degrees Celsius, highest in 79 years: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory records max temp of 46.8 degrees Celsius, highest in 79 years: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- weather
- temperature
- record
- heat
- climate
- Safdarjung
- observatory
- officials
- 79 years
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai, Thane brace for heatwave as IMD issues alert
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at record high ahead of inflation; meme mania heats up
India Accounts for One-Fifth of Excess Heatwave Deaths Over Three Decades: Study
Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action
April Heatwave in South Asia 45 Times More Likely Due to Climate Crisis, Scientists Say