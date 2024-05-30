I don't think it will take even 48 hours after results for INDIA bloc to decide on PM pick: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 09:38 IST
- Country:
- India
I don't think it will take even 48 hours after results for INDIA bloc to decide on PM pick: Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIFA meets with women's soccer decisions, anti-racism pledge and retreat from key reforms on agenda
BJP's decision to not field LS candidate in Kashmir reflects its commitment to principles, says Assam CM in Ranchi.
Rallies held in Mizoram to protest Centre's decision to fence India-Myanmar border
"Started with instinct, grew in me slowly every day...": Sunil Chhetri on his decision to retire from international football
Chhetri Accepts Club's Decision, Reflects on Fulfilling Career