BJP made countless attempts to divert attention from real issues but people chose real issues that we raised: Cong chief Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP made countless attempts to divert attention from real issues but people chose real issues that we raised: Cong chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- BJP
- Congress
- real issues
- voters
- distraction
- politics
- election
- critical issues
- public opinion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Outgoing PM' has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics: Cong
Dutch Voters Divided as Anti-Islam Party Aims to Form Government
Farooq Abdullah expresses concern over divisive rhetoric in national politics
BJP Chief Nadda Urges Voters to Hold Anti-Ram, Anti-National Candidates Accountable
BJP chief Nadda accuses Mamata of being lax on infiltration, engaging in appeasement politics