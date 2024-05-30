Congress will not take any unilateral decision on PM candidate on behalf of INDIA bloc: Venugopal to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress will not take any unilateral decision on PM candidate on behalf of INDIA bloc: Venugopal to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi meets Russia's Putin on a state visit to China that's a show of unity between the allies
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Temple, Expresses Joy and Unity Amidst Opposition Criticism
Slovak politicians urge unity amid grief and divisions after prime minister's shooting
Roundtable consultation held for enhanced R&D investment among top companies
"Congress will win in both Amethi and Raebareli," says KC Venugopal