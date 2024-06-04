Cong candidate from Himachal's Kangra seat Anand Sharma trailing behind BJP's Rajeev Bhardwaj by 59,549 votes.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
