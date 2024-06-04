BJP gets majority in Odisha Assemby by winning 74 seats in the 147-member House: ECI.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
