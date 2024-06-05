INDIA bloc welcomes all parties which share commitment to values enshrined in our Constitution: Kharge at oppn meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc welcomes all parties which share commitment to values enshrined in our Constitution: Kharge at oppn meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Freedom in Global Diplomacy
"INDI alliance defeated in 5th phase": PM Modi at election rally in Bihar
Pakistan: Opposition alliance approaches court to seek permission for rally
They opened accounts in Swiss banks, while people of India starved: PM Modi attacks Congress at election rally in Bihar.
Modi Slams INDIA Bloc at Bihar Rally, Predicts Big Blow to Opposition