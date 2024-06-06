I was hit on the face, abused; I am safe but concerned about terrorism in Punjab: Kangana on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
