AAP's alliance with Cong only for Lok Sabha polls, not for Assembly elections: AAP leader Gopal Rai to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
