Balancing regional aspirations, national interest must run parallel to ensure holistic development for all strata of society: TDP chief Naidu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
