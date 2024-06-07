I strongly feel people of INDI alliance belong to previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar: Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
I strongly feel people of INDI alliance belong to previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar: Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents
L&T Technology Services Announces Establishment of Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus
BJP Challenges INDIA Bloc Over Reservation Politics: Lashes Out at Congress and TMC
Assassination Attempt Shakes Slovak Politics: Fico Survives Multiple Gunshots
Unlocking the MH370 Mystery: How Hydrophone Technology Could Find 10 Year Old Missing Plane