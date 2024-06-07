Cong couldn't touch 100-mark even after 10 years; their total seats in last 3 LS polls fewer than our tally in this election alone: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:44 IST
