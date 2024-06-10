Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentine President Milei Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Economic Reform Struggles
Geopolitics Drives Wealth Managers to Diversify Portfolios Away from U.S.
Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response
Key Ministers Retain Portfolios in Modi's Third Term
Ashwini Vaishnaw Retains Key Portfolios, Propels IT and Semiconductor Growth