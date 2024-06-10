Jyotiraditya Scindia is cabinet minister for communications and development of northeastern region.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Jyotiraditya Scindia is cabinet minister for communications and development of northeastern region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organises session on zero bureaucracy in maritime sector
Boosting Himachal's Tourism: Infrastructure and Connectivity Are Key
Himachal's Tourism Needs: Infrastructure Overhaul for Growth
Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies
Aster DM Healthcare Expands to Serve Bengaluru with Larger Infrastructure and Increased Bed Capacity