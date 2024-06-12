Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to PTI: We should have quality debate in Parliament, country wants to see meaningful debate.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to PTI: We should have quality debate in Parliament, country wants to see meaningful debate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peru's Political Turmoil: Dina Boluarte Faces Corruption Charges
10 people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: DGP Anil Shukla to PTI.
"Congress is giving tough competition:" says Salman Khurshid, optimistic on party's chances
Court Rejects Objections to PTI's Petition Against CDA Raid
Action against corruption will be intensified in the country after June 4: PM Modi in Jharkhand.