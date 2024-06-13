SC directs Delhi govt to submit application for supply of water to Upper Yamuna River Board on humanitarian grounds by 5 pm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs Delhi govt to submit application for supply of water to Upper Yamuna River Board on humanitarian grounds by 5 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Water Crisis: Heavy Fines Imposed For Wastage Amid Shortage
"Delhi must receive its fair share of water:" AAP leader Atishi amid water crisis in several parts of National capital
Mexican Elections: Water Crisis Shapes Political Battle
Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Inspects Wazirabad Reservoir
Delhi's Water Crisis Sparks Supreme Court Appeal