Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district: Police.
PTI | Datia | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tractor
- Accident
- Datia
- Madhya Pradesh
- Deaths
- Police
- Investigation
- Tragedy
- Overturn
- Trolley
Advertisement
ALSO READ
$651 Million Boost for Frontline Police to Enhance Community Safety
500 Additional police officers to be recruited by 2025
"Everything will be known after investigation": Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Valmiki corporation employee's suicide case
"Safest place to be will be inside the stadium": Nassau Police Commissioner on security for India-Pak T20 WC match
Mizoram Police Rescue Exotic Animals at Border