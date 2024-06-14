HC directs ex-CM Yediyurappa to appear before CID in POCSO case on June 17.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
HC directs ex-CM Yediyurappa to appear before CID in POCSO case on June 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest of Suspended MP Prajwal Revanna: SIT's Message & Legal Proceedings
High-Stakes Battle: BJP Leads in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Segment
Political Showdown: BJP Triumphs in Bangalore Rural
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh defeated in Bangalore Rural LS seat by 2,69,647 votes.
Titagarh Rail Innovates with New Bangalore Engineering Hub