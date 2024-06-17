NCERT has no moral,legal right to distort textbooks,publish them under our names despite our explicit refusal:Yogendra Yadav,Suhas Palshikar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
NCERT has no moral,legal right to distort textbooks,publish them under our names despite our explicit refusal:Yogendra Yadav,Suhas Palshikar.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New IIM to Transform Assam's Educational Landscape
Shocking Defeat: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Loses to Political Newcomer
Erica Stanford Commends Education Leaders in King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List
Teenage Abortions Decline in Finland: A Success Story of Education and Contraception
Nitu Joshi and Miam Charitable Trust: Bridging the Educational Gap in Adivasi Communities