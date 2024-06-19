PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Counting of votes begins for 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, one assembly by-poll in Bihar: Official.
Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad Take Early Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha
Bihar's Crucial Vote Count Begins Amid High Stakes
NDA Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha Seats Amid India Bloc Competition
UNESCO Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop to Enhance India’s Reporting on Intangible Cultural Heritage