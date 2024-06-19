No poll should be held for 11 seats of Legislative Council to be elected by MLAs till SC rules on disqualification: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:49 IST
