Delhi court reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in money laundering case related to excise 'scam'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail application in money laundering case related to excise 'scam'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Businessman Amit Arora Seeks Bail Over Wife's Surgery Amid Delhi Excise Scam Probe
CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Kavitha in Excise Scam
Delhi High Court Upholds Trial Court Decision in Excise Policy Scam Case
Delhi Court Sets June 19 for Kejriwal's Bail Plea Hearing in Excise Scam Case
High Court Requests ED's Stand on AAP Volunteer Bail in Excise Scam