President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to B Mahtab as pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to B Mahtab as pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.
Congress lambasts Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony; calls him leader of 'Destructive Alliance'
Maldivian President's Landmark Visit for Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony
Delhi Tightens Security for Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony
Regional Leaders Gather in Delhi for Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony