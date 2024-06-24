Attack on Constitution by PM Modi, Amit Shah not acceptable, that's why we held copies of Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on oppn protest.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
