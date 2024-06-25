Om Birla files nomination for Speaker's post as NDA consensus candidate: JD (U) leader Lalan Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Om Birla files nomination for Speaker's post as NDA consensus candidate: JD (U) leader Lalan Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Om Birla
- NDA
- Speaker
- Nomination
- JD(U)
- Lalan Singh
- Parliament
- Consensus
- Alliance
- Candidate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron Calls Snap Election After Far-Right European Parliament Win
Tusk's Triumph: Centrist Victory in Poland's European Parliament Election
Civic Coalition Triumphs in European Parliament Elections
European Parliament Rightward Shift: Von der Leyen's Coalition Challenge
Far-Right Surge Shakes EU Parliamentary Balance: Macron Faces Major Defeat