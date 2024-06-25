Mumbai hoarding collapse: Maharashtra Govt suspends IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for allowing the hoarding without nod of DGP office.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Maharashtra Govt suspends IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for allowing the hoarding without nod of DGP office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia-Iran Pact Faces Temporary Suspension Amid Challenges
"This is not a job, it is a mission": Kiran Bedi's journey as first woman IPS officer to be captured in biopic
Morgan Barbancon Mestre to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Extended Suspension
Maharashtra Suspends IPS Officer Over Fatal Hoarding Collapse
Indian Army Engineers Reconnect Sikkim Villages with Speedy Suspension Bridge