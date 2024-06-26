Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 5-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 5-day custody of Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kannada Film Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Taken Into Custody in Shocking Murder Case
Delhi High Court Calls for Health Report on Businessman in Excise Scam
Chinese police say a suspect is in custody after a knife attack on 4 instructors from Iowa's Cornell College, reports AP.
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa In Custody Over Alleged Murder Case
Actor Falls Victim to Cyber Scam, Loses Rs 77,000