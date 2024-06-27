South Africa enter final of T20 World Cup with nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in first semifinal in Tarouba.
PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:09 IST
South Africa enter final of T20 World Cup with nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in first semifinal in Tarouba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Afghanistan
Breaking Sports News: Celtics Surge, Nadal Skips Wimbledon, and More!
T20 WC: Afghanistan win toss, decide to bowl against Papua New Guinea
T20 WC: Afghanistan make it to Super Eights with dominating 7 wicket win over Papua New Guinea
Reuters Sports News Summary