Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement will acquire 23 pc stake in India Cements Ltd: Co filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:14 IST
Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement will acquire 23 pc stake in India Cements Ltd: Co filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
London Stocks Surge Amid Economic Data and Key Stake Investments
Thailand's Constitutional Court Set to Hear High-Stakes Cases
High-Stakes Showdown: Thai Court Battles Shake Political Landscape
Macron's High-Stakes Move: France Heads for Snap Election After Far-Right Surge
PLI Scheme Set to Boost Investments and Jobs, Says Icra