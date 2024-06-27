Steps being taken to usher in development in North East, govt also working for gradual removal of AFSPA: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Steps being taken to usher in development in North East, govt also working for gradual removal of AFSPA: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP's Claims on Kashmir Peace Amidst Terror Spree
Thai Courts Hear Politically Charged Cases Threatening Government Stability
India will participate at Peace summit in Switzerland at an appropriate level: FS Kwatra.
"Pakistan government wanting peaceful atmosphere with us, let's open door to them": Farooq Abdullah
India's Pursuit of Peace: Muktesh Pardeshi Leads Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza