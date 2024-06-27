China's former defence minister expelled from ruling Communist Party on graft accusations, setting up likely trial, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:19 IST
China's former defence minister expelled from ruling Communist Party on graft accusations, setting up likely trial, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- defence minister
- Communist Party
- corruption
- trial
- graft
- expulsion
- accusations
- AP
- scandal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zumutor Biologics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Therapy ZM008
Industrial production grows 5 pc in April against 4.6 pc expansion a year ago: Govt data.
Lucy Letby: New Murder Attempt Trial Begins
India's Industrial Surge: April Sees 5% Growth
Ariarne Titmus Smashes 200m Freestyle World Record at Australian Trials