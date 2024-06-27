Boeing sanctioned by US for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation into January door plug blowout, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:22 IST
Boeing sanctioned by US for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation into January door plug blowout, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan Plans Sanctions on Firms Backing Russia’s War Effort
SEVENTEEN to be Appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth
Japan Dominates U.S. in Olympic Soccer Warmup
The Gendered Influence: How Fake Female Profiles Shape Online Propaganda
Chhattisgarh Transfers Key Officials After Arson in Balodabazar-Bhatapara