US Targets Iranian Crypto Exchange with New Sanctions

The United States has enforced sanctions on an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange linked to financier Babak Zanjani, alleging its involvement in processing payments for secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This move highlights ongoing tensions and the role of cryptocurrency in bypassing international regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:14 IST
US Targets Iranian Crypto Exchange with New Sanctions
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The United States government has escalated its economic measures against Iran by imposing sanctions on a cryptocurrency exchange tied to the already sanctioned financier Babak Zanjani. This recent move underscores the government's stance on utilizing cryptocurrencies for potentially illicit activities.

The exchange is accused of facilitating payments related to securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transport. These actions indicate attempts to navigate around established international financial systems.

Through these sanctions, the U.S. aims to deter other entities from engaging in similar activities that undermine regulatory frameworks, further highlighting the complexities of monitoring cryptocurrency transactions across borders.

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