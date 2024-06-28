India enter T20 World Cup final crushing England by 68 runs in semi-final in Georgetown.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 01:33 IST
India enter T20 World Cup final crushing England by 68 runs in semi-final in Georgetown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FA Funds Police to Combat Social Media Abuse Against England Players
They've got wonderful squad of players: Joe Root hails Team England ahead of their Oman clash
T20 WC: England clinch crucial win over Oman in low-scoring match
Adil Rashid's Stellar Four-Wicket Haul: England's Key to Victory Over Oman
Harry Kane's German Homecoming: England's New Soft Spot?