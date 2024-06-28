Debate turns to questions of age as Biden urges voters to look at his record and Trump cites cognitive tests performance, reports AP.
PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
