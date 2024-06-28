US report targeted regulations that monitor misuse of financial flows into India, suggesting burden of compliance unreasonable: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
US report targeted regulations that monitor misuse of financial flows into India, suggesting burden of compliance unreasonable: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adidas Probes Compliance Violations in China Over Embezzlement Claims
Nirmala Sitharaman Pledges Easier GST Compliance, Only 2% Assessees Receive Notices
GST Council Introduces Key Reforms to Simplify Tax Compliance
Families Demand Corporate Monitor for Boeing's Safety Compliance
RBI Penalizes HSBC with Rs 29.6 Lakh Fine for Card Compliance Issues