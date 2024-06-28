I will finish the task I started, the war I waged: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on being released from jail.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
I will finish the task I started, the war I waged: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on being released from jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pema Khandu Vows to Realize BJP's Election Promises in Arunachal Pradesh
Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected in fire and vows prompt probe: Indian mission.
J&K's Determination Against Cross-Border Terrorism: DGP's Stern Warning
Canada backs Tibetan self-determination motion, stuns China
Kuwait Vows Swift Action After Fire Claims Lives of 49 Migrant Workers