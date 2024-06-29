Delhi court sends Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court sends Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Legislative Council By-Election Set for July 12
'Kakuda': Horror Comedy Set to Premiere on ZEE5 July 12
Truth can be troubled, but not defeated, says Aam Aadmi Party after Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal in liquor policy case.
CBI alleges Kejriwal deliberately gave evasive replies, court sends him to judicial custody till July 12