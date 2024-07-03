Cabinet Committee on Security comprises PM Modi, ministers of defence, home, finance and external affairs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
