Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas: EAM Jaishankar on talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
PTI | Asti | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:18 IST
Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas: EAM Jaishankar on talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam and Philippines Engage in Diplomatic Talks Over South China Sea Claims
Bahrain and Iran Set to Resume Diplomatic Talks
Nepal and China Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Reaffirm Panchsheel Principles
Turkey Mediates Diplomatic Talks Between Somalia and Ethiopia
India and China Pledge to Boost Diplomatic Talks Amidst Border Tensions