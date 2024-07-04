Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on July 7: JMM.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on July 7: JMM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Inaugurates with Oath-Taking Ceremony
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Lok Sabha Oath-Taking in Delhi
Congress, upset over pro-tem speaker election, will not assist during oath-taking of MPs
Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh Misses Oath-Taking in Parliament Amid Detention
TMC MLAs In Oath-Taking Standoff with Governor