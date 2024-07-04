Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned: EAM Jaishankar at SCO meet in Astana.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:28 IST
Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned: EAM Jaishankar at SCO meet in Astana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Team India to counter Afghanistan's fiery batting lineup with a spin-heavy attack
Heatwave to continue over many parts of North India today, gradually abate
On an average, one university has come up in India every week in last 10 years: PM Modi at inauguration of new Nalanda University campus.
Coal India’s Strategic Mine Revamp: 23 Underground Mines Go Private for Revenue Boost
Monsoon Gains Momentum: Relief for Heatwave-Hit North India by June 21