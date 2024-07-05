India's forex reserves drop USD 1.71 billion to USD 651.99 billion for the week ended June 28, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:18 IST
