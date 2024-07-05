Changing country is not like flicking switch but have no doubt that the work of change begins now: Starmer.
PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:21 IST
Changing country is not like flicking switch but have no doubt that the work of change begins now: Starmer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starmer
- Country
- Change
- Labour
- Reform
- Keir Starmer
- Leadership
- Transformation
- Politics
- Nation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Fiscal Reform: A New Era for Local Government Revenues
Keir Starmer: No 'Magic Wand' for Britain's Problems Amid Potential Election Landslide
Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
Government to Form High-Level Committee for NTA Reforms
Iohannis Withdraws NATO Leadership Bid, Paves Way for Rutte