A Russian missile barrage has struck a Kyiv children's hospital and officials say they are assessing the damage, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
