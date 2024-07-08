Star shuttler PV Sindhu to be India's flag bearer, along with table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal, during Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Star shuttler PV Sindhu to be India's flag bearer, along with table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal, during Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
